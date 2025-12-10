Insider Move: Jon Ayotte Exercises Options, Realizing $156K At EverQuote

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 9, as Ayotte, Chief Accounting Officer at EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ayotte, Chief Accounting Officer at EverQuote, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 7,500 shares of EVER, resulting in a transaction value of $156,787.

As of Wednesday morning, EverQuote shares are up by 0.47%, with a current price of $28.0. This implies that Ayotte's 7,500 shares have a value of $156,787.

All You Need to Know About EverQuote

EverQuote Inc is engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. The online marketplace offers consumers to find relevant insurance quotes based on car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The platform of the company is driven by data science. The firm's data and technology platform match and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. It derives a majority of revenue from Direct channels.

EverQuote: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: EverQuote's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 97.29% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): EverQuote's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.52.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 19.35 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.33, EverQuote demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

