Breaking Update: JAMES MEEKS Engages In Options Exercise At Copart Realizing $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on December 9, MEEKS, Board Member at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MEEKS, Board Member at Copart, exercised stock options for 0 shares of CPRT. The transaction value amounted to $0.

Copart shares are trading down 0.23% at $38.35 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $38.35, this makes MEEKS's 0 shares worth $0.

Delving into Copart's Background

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Copart: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Copart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 46.49% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Copart's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Copart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Copart's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 8.07 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Copart's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.55 reflects market recognition of Copart's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.