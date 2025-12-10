December 10, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Progressive 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.01%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,356.19 today based on a price of $226.00 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

