$1000 Invested In Barrick Mining 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.53%. Currently, Barrick Mining has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In B: If an investor had bought $1000 of B stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,572.93 today based on a price of $40.78 for B at the time of writing.

Barrick Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

