$100 Invested In Trip.com Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, Trip.com Group has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion.

Buying $100 In TCOM: If an investor had bought $100 of TCOM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,959.00 today based on a price of $70.12 for TCOM at the time of writing.

Trip.com Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

