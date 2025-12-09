$1000 Invested In Heico 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Heico (NYSE:HEI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.25%. Currently, Heico has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In HEI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HEI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,253.02 today based on a price of $305.71 for HEI at the time of writing.

Heico's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

