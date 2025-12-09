Here's How Much $1000 Invested In KKR 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

KKR (NYSE:KKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.0%. Currently, KKR has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In KKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,404.59 today based on a price of $134.89 for KKR at the time of writing.

KKR's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.