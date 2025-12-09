Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nebius Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.46%. Currently, Nebius Group has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion.

Buying $100 In NBIS: If an investor had bought $100 of NBIS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $672.75 today based on a price of $97.28 for NBIS at the time of writing.

Nebius Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.