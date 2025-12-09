Insider Unloading: Paul Darren Grasby Sells $2.19M Worth Of Advanced Micro Devices Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 8, Paul Darren Grasby, EVP & CSO at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Grasby's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $2,187,700.

Monitoring the market, Advanced Micro Devices's shares down by 0.46% at $220.09 during Tuesday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Advanced Micro Devices: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 51.7% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Advanced Micro Devices exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.76.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Advanced Micro Devices's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 115.76 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 11.27 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 57.61, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Advanced Micro Devices's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.