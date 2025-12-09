Marc Vandiepenbeeck Boosts Confidence With $554K Purchase Of Johnson Controls Intl Stock

A notable insider purchase on December 8, was reported by Marc Vandiepenbeeck, EVP and CFO at Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Vandiepenbeeck's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 4,850 shares of Johnson Controls Intl. The total transaction value is $554,056.

During Tuesday's morning session, Johnson Controls Intl shares down by 0.48%, currently priced at $114.43.

All You Need to Know About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls International PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning and retrofitting building products and systems, including commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire-detection systems and fire-suppression solutions. It sells and installs its commercial HVAC equipment and systems, control systems, security systems, fire-detection and fire suppression systems, equipment and services through its extensive direct channel. The company's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sales of its Products & Systems in the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Johnson Controls Intl

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson Controls Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 36.49% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Johnson Controls Intl's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.68.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.72 , Johnson Controls Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.19 , Johnson Controls Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Johnson Controls Intl's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 26.06, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Johnson Controls Intl's Insider Trades.

