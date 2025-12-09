Terry B McKertcher Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $715K In Powell Industries Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 8, by Terry B McKertcher, Vice President at Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: McKertcher's decision to sell 2,100 shares of Powell Industries was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $715,340.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Powell Industries shares up by 1.57%, trading at $348.24.

Unveiling the Story Behind Powell Industries

Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States, and the rest from Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Key Indicators: Powell Industries's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Powell Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 31.39% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Powell Industries's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.26.

Debt Management: Powell Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Powell Industries's P/E ratio of 23.07 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.78 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Powell Industries's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.31, Powell Industries presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Powell Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.