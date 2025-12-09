Vidyadhara K Gubbi Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $3.72M In Western Digital Stock

Vidyadhara K Gubbi, Chief Global Operations at Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), reported an insider sell on December 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Gubbi opted to sell 22,820 shares of Western Digital, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $3,723,222.

Western Digital shares are trading up 0.39% at $170.45 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Western Digital: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Western Digital displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 43.54% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Western Digital's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.34.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Western Digital's P/E ratio of 23.91 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.1 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.36, Western Digital presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

