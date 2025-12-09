President & CEO At Select Water Solutions Sells $3.14M Of Stock

It was reported on December 8, that Schmitz John, President & CEO at Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: John's decision to sell 281,493 shares of Select Water Solutions was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $3,142,869.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Select Water Solutions shares down by 1.27%, trading at $10.92.

Unveiling the Story Behind Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Inc provides sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing, and water treatment and recycling capabilities. Its reportable segments are Water Services, Water Infrastructure and Chemical Technologies. It generates the majority of its revenue from Water Services segment.

Select Water Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Select Water Solutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.22% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 13.52% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Select Water Solutions's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 58.21 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.94 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Select Water Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio at 6.66 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Select Water Solutions's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.