Arve Hanstveit Executes Sell Order: Offloads $445K In Energy Recovery Stock

Disclosed on December 8, Arve Hanstveit, Director at Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Hanstveit's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 30,000 shares of Energy Recovery. The total transaction value is $445,110.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Energy Recovery shares down by 0.41%, trading at $14.44.

Get to Know Energy Recovery Better

Energy Recovery Inc is an engineering-driven technology company. It is engaged in engineering, designing, manufacturing and supplying solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. The company operates in three segments, Water, Emerging Technologies and Corporate. It offers energy recovery devices (ERDs) and pumps as well as related products and services to the reverse osmosis desalination market. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Water segment. Geographically, the company operates in the U.S. and other international countries.

Breaking Down Energy Recovery's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Energy Recovery faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.06% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 64.24% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Energy Recovery's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.07. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Energy Recovery's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 42.65 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.94 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.3, Energy Recovery demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Energy Recovery's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.