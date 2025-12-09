Insider Selling: GUY NOHRA Unloads $75K Of Bioventus Stock

GUY NOHRA, Director at Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS), disclosed an insider sell on December 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, NOHRA sold 10,000 shares of Bioventus. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $75,658.

At Tuesday morning, Bioventus shares are up by 0.14%, trading at $7.2.

Discovering Bioventus: A Closer Look

Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing clinically differentiated treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process. It offers a diverse portfolio of products to serve physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine and neurosurgery. Its portfolio of products is grouped into three verticals based on clinical use: Pain Treatments, Surgical Solutions, and Restorative Therapies. Geographical presence is in the United States which derives key revenue, and International markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bioventus

Revenue Challenges: Bioventus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 67.96% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bioventus's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.88 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.87 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.22, Bioventus presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bioventus's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.