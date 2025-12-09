Group President Of ON Semiconductor Makes $1.17M Sale

SIMON KEETON, Group President at ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), executed a substantial insider sell on December 8, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: KEETON's decision to sell 21,000 shares of ON Semiconductor was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $1,170,059.

In the Tuesday's morning session, ON Semiconductor's shares are currently trading at $56.03, experiencing a down of 0.62%.

Discovering ON Semiconductor: A Closer Look

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Key Indicators: ON Semiconductor's Financial Health

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ON Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.98% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.86% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ON Semiconductor's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.63.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, ON Semiconductor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 77.23 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.81 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): ON Semiconductor's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 21.81, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

