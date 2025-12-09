Market Analysis: Automatic Data Processing And Competitors In Professional Services Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in relation to its major competitors in the Professional Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Automatic Data Processing Background

Automatic Data Processing is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions, enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. Additionally, ADP provides human resource outsourcing solutions that permit customers to offload some of their traditional HR tasks. The company operates through two segments: employer services and professional employer organization services. Employer services consist of the company's HCM products as well as a la carte HRO solutions. PEO services contain ADP's comprehensive HRO solution, where it acts as a co-employer with its customer. As of fiscal 2025, ADP serves over 1.1 million clients and pays over 42 million workers across 140 countries.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Automatic Data Processing Inc 25.54 16.42 5.05 16.13% $1.59 $2.34 7.09% Paychex Inc 25.21 10.19 7.03 9.48% $0.68 $1.13 16.8% Kanzhun Ltd 27.71 3.67 8.62 4.49% $0.69 $1.86 13.17% Paycom Software Inc 20.37 5.27 4.61 6.31% $0.2 $0.41 9.16% Paylocity Holding Corp 36.74 7.24 5.08 4.11% $0.1 $0.28 12.46% Korn Ferry 13.85 1.80 1.23 3.5% $0.12 $0.63 4.8% Robert Half Inc 17.35 2.10 0.49 3.3% $0.03 $0.5 -7.54% Trinet Group Inc 20.49 24.61 0.55 31.34% $0.08 $0.22 -1.6% Upwork Inc 11.43 4.14 3.65 4.74% $0.03 $0.16 4.1% Insperity Inc 73.85 15.36 0.20 -20.1% $-0.01 $0.2 3.97% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc 34.29 2.41 1.03 3.52% $0.02 $0.07 15.94% Barrett Business Services Inc 16.48 3.66 0.74 8.85% $0.03 $0.08 8.38% Fiverr International Ltd 35.75 1.99 1.87 1.38% $0.0 $0.09 8.31% Kforce Inc 12.92 4.01 0.39 8.3% $0.02 $0.09 -5.85% DLH Holdings Corp 18.72 0.76 0.24 0.26% $0.01 $0.02 -17.23% Average 26.08 6.23 2.55 4.96% $0.14 $0.41 4.63%

Upon closer analysis of Automatic Data Processing, the following trends become apparent:

At 25.54 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.98x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 16.42 which exceeds the industry average by 2.64x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.05 , surpassing the industry average by 1.98x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.13% is 11.17% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.59 Billion , which is 11.36x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $2.34 Billion , which indicates 5.71x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.09% exceeds the industry average of 4.63%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Automatic Data Processing against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

As Automatic Data Processing is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Automatic Data Processing, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Automatic Data Processing demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers in the Professional Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.