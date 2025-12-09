Evaluating Adobe Against Peers In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Adobe Background

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Adobe Inc 21.14 12.06 6.34 15.26% $2.46 $5.35 10.72% Palantir Technologies Inc 418.44 65.64 117.95 7.6% $0.4 $0.97 62.79% SAP SE 34.61 5.68 6.73 4.78% $3.38 $6.67 7.15% Salesforce Inc 34.65 4.05 6.21 3.44% $3.3 $8.0 8.63% AppLovin Corp 81.34 158.16 37.58 63.27% $1.11 $1.23 68.23% Intuit Inc 45.07 9.45 9.54 2.29% $0.83 $3.0 18.34% Cadence Design Systems Inc 86.93 17.66 17.71 5.63% $0.48 $1.16 10.15% Synopsys Inc 62.94 3.21 11.41 1.29% $0.45 $1.36 14.03% Autodesk Inc 58.52 22.09 9.43 12.23% $0.53 $1.69 18.03% Workday Inc 93.25 6.55 6.46 2.79% $0.45 $1.84 12.59% Datadog Inc 497.68 15.73 17.39 1.02% $0.05 $0.71 28.35% Strategy Inc 7.54 1.01 109.65 5.3% $3.89 $0.09 10.87% Roper Technologies Inc 30.77 2.41 6.26 2.01% $0.82 $1.4 14.33% Zoom Communications Inc 17.33 2.84 5.76 6.72% $0.34 $0.96 4.44% PTC Inc 28.69 5.44 7.69 9.48% $0.48 $0.78 42.65% Tyler Technologies Inc 64.01 5.50 8.78 2.33% $0.15 $0.28 9.67% Guidewire Software Inc 188.77 11.09 13.53 2.09% $0.03 $0.21 26.53% Dynatrace Inc 26.83 4.86 7.38 2.09% $0.08 $0.4 18.11% Average 104.55 20.08 23.5 7.9% $0.99 $1.81 22.05%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Adobe, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 21.14 is lower than the industry average by 0.2x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 12.06 , which is 0.6x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 6.34 , which is 0.27x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.26% is 7.36% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.46 Billion , which is 2.48x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $5.35 Billion , which indicates 2.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.72% is significantly below the industry average of 22.05%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Adobe and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Adobe is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Adobe, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Adobe's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's ability to expand its market share in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.