Here's How Much $100 Invested In Meta Platforms 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.05%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $239.68 today based on a price of $655.70 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

