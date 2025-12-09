December 9, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In DexCom 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.3%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion.

Buying $100 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $100 of DXCM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,028.09 today based on a price of $65.71 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DXCMDexCom Inc
