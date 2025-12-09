If You Invested $1000 In Banco Santander Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.6%. Currently, Banco Santander has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In SAN: If an investor had bought $1000 of SAN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,563.11 today based on a price of $11.05 for SAN at the time of writing.

Banco Santander's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.