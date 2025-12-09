Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock In The Last 10 Years

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.68%. Currently, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion.

Buying $100 In SMH: If an investor had bought $100 of SMH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,366.27 today based on a price of $367.60 for SMH at the time of writing.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.