If You Invested $1000 In iShares S&P 100 Fund Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares S&P 100 Fund (NYSE:OEF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.5%. Currently, iShares S&P 100 Fund has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In OEF: If an investor had bought $1000 of OEF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,046.91 today based on a price of $344.31 for OEF at the time of writing.

iShares S&P 100 Fund's Performance Over Last 5 Years

