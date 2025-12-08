Here's How Much $100 Invested In Deutsche Bank 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.1%. Currently, Deutsche Bank has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion.

Buying $100 In DB: If an investor had bought $100 of DB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $333.00 today based on a price of $36.66 for DB at the time of writing.

Deutsche Bank's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

