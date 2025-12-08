December 8, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Stryker 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.61%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,497.88 today based on a price of $353.60 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

