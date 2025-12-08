December 8, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Synchrony Financial Stock In The Last 5 Years

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.84%. Currently, Synchrony Financial has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYF: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,419.04 today based on a price of $79.78 for SYF at the time of writing.

Synchrony Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

