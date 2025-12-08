If You Invested $1000 In Targa Resources Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.57%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,753.39 today based on a price of $179.10 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

