$100 Invested In Fox 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Fox has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion.

Buying $100 In FOX: If an investor had bought $100 of FOX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.56 today based on a price of $61.20 for FOX at the time of writing.

Fox's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

