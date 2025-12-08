Here's How Much $100 Invested In Republic Services 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.92%. Currently, Republic Services has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion.

Buying $100 In RSG: If an investor had bought $100 of RSG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $697.86 today based on a price of $212.22 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Services's Performance Over Last 15 Years

