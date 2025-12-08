December 8, 2025 3:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ICICI Bank Stock In The Last 5 Years

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.71%. Currently, ICICI Bank has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBN: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,195.18 today based on a price of $30.63 for IBN at the time of writing.

ICICI Bank's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

