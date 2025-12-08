Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Casella Waste Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.69%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In CWST: If an investor had bought $1000 of CWST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $16,892.37 today based on a price of $98.18 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.