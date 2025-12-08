December 8, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Raymond James Finl Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.53%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion.

Buying $100 In RJF: If an investor had bought $100 of RJF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $436.47 today based on a price of $163.13 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

