$1000 Invested In MSCI 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

December 8, 2025

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.6%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,751.80 today based on a price of $538.26 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

