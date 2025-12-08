Here's How Much $100 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.05%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion.

Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,037.17 today based on a price of $855.40 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.