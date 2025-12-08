Helen Andrea Simon Backs Up Beliefs With A Notable Acquisition Of Graco Stock Options Worth $269

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on December 8, as Simon, Director at Graco (NYSE:GGG), reported the acquisition of stock options for 5,400 shares.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Simon, Director at Graco, made a strategic derivative acquisition. This involved acquiring stock options for 5,400 shares of GGG, providing the right to buy the company's stock at an exercise price of $83.42 per share.

Currently, Graco shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $83.47 during Monday's morning. This values Simon's 5,400 shares at $269.

Discovering Graco: A Closer Look

Graco manufactures equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $2.1 billion in sales in 2024.

A Deep Dive into Graco's Financials

Revenue Growth: Graco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 53.23% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Graco exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.83.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 28.49 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.49 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.61, Graco demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

