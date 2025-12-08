December 8, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Tyler Technologies Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.88%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In TYL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TYL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $52,392.42 today based on a price of $470.00 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

