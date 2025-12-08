Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.32%. Currently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In RYTM: If an investor had bought $1000 of RYTM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,674.04 today based on a price of $104.90 for RYTM at the time of writing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.