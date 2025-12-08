December 8, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Oracle 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.99%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $632.53 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $715.37 today based on a price of $221.88 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

