If You Invested $1000 In Dycom Industries Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.01%. Currently, Dycom Industries has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In DY: If an investor had bought $1000 of DY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,565.87 today based on a price of $351.26 for DY at the time of writing.

Dycom Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

