December 5, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.81%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,293.17 today based on a price of $181.82 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$181.82-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved