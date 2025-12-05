Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ferrari Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.16%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In RACE: If an investor had bought $1000 of RACE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,234.76 today based on a price of $394.55 for RACE at the time of writing.

Ferrari's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

