Here's How Much $100 Invested In KLA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.77%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,076.14 today based on a price of $1214.46 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

