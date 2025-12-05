Here's How Much $100 Invested In NRG Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.07%. Currently, NRG Energy has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion.

Buying $100 In NRG: If an investor had bought $100 of NRG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $485.71 today based on a price of $169.36 for NRG at the time of writing.

NRG Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.