Here's How Much $100 Invested In EQT 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EQT (NYSE:EQT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.38%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,951.48 today based on a price of $60.73 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.