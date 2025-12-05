$100 Invested In Copart 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.21%. Currently, Copart has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion.

Buying $100 In CPRT: If an investor had bought $100 of CPRT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,810.28 today based on a price of $38.93 for CPRT at the time of writing.

Copart's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.