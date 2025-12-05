If You Invested $1000 In Nasdaq Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.96%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of NDAQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,848.95 today based on a price of $90.21 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

