If You Invested $1000 In Linde Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.63%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In LIN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LIN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,554.85 today based on a price of $404.00 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.