Sell Alert: OLEG KHAYKIN Cashes Out $1.28M In Viavi Solutions Stock

Disclosed on December 4, OLEG KHAYKIN, President & CEO at Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, KHAYKIN sold 73,442 shares of Viavi Solutions. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $1,275,077.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Viavi Solutions shares down by 0.34%, trading at $17.44.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Financial Milestones: Viavi Solutions's Journey

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 56.5% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Viavi Solutions's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.1.

Debt Management: Viavi Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 291.67 , Viavi Solutions's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.45 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.12 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Viavi Solutions's Insider Trades.

