In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and its primary competitors in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.
Airbnb Background
Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Airbnb Inc
|28.77
|8.51
|6.36
|16.76%
|$1.62
|$3.55
|9.73%
|Royal Caribbean Group
|17.45
|7.01
|4.09
|16.35%
|$2.26
|$2.66
|5.18%
|Trip.com Group Ltd
|19.40
|1.95
|6.11
|12.56%
|$23.28
|$14.98
|15.53%
|Carnival Corp
|13.31
|2.84
|1.38
|16.89%
|$2.89
|$3.77
|3.25%
|Expedia Group Inc
|24.89
|23.68
|2.41
|88.27%
|$1.42
|$4.04
|8.67%
|Carnival PLC
|12.24
|2.61
|1.27
|16.89%
|$2.17
|$3.05
|3.25%
|Viking Holdings Ltd
|31.59
|37.47
|4.91
|95.6%
|$0.7
|$0.94
|19.12%
|H World Group Ltd
|28.02
|8.64
|4.46
|12.22%
|$2.55
|$2.9
|8.06%
|Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
|13.53
|3.90
|0.99
|22.29%
|$1.04
|$1.38
|4.69%
|MakeMyTrip Ltd
|110.06
|279.18
|8.25
|-13.69%
|$0.05
|$0.18
|8.7%
|Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd
|28.67
|11.28
|4.65
|13.54%
|$0.68
|$1.15
|38.42%
|Global Business Travel Group Inc
|788
|2.70
|1.49
|-4.54%
|$0.03
|$0.4
|12.9%
|Choice Hotels International Inc
|10.83
|27.14
|2.58
|290.02%
|$0.26
|$0.24
|4.53%
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
|76.98
|2.62
|0.80
|1.74%
|$0.19
|$0.33
|-0.46%
|Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
|11.98
|0.77
|0.46
|-0.08%
|$0.08
|$0.45
|-3.22%
|Average
|84.78
|29.41
|3.13
|40.58%
|$2.69
|$2.61
|9.19%
Through a thorough examination of Airbnb, we can discern the following trends:
-
A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.77 significantly below the industry average by 0.34x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.
-
With a Price to Book ratio of 8.51, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.29x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.
-
The Price to Sales ratio of 6.36, which is 2.03x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.
-
With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.76% that is 23.82% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.
-
The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 Billion, which is 0.6x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.
-
With higher gross profit of $3.55 Billion, which indicates 1.36x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
-
The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.73%, outperforming the industry average of 9.19%.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
When assessing Airbnb against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:
-
Among its top 4 peers, Airbnb has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
-
This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Key Takeaways
For Airbnb in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Airbnb's sales more highly. In terms of ROE and EBITDA, Airbnb lags behind its competitors, reflecting lower profitability and operational efficiency. On the positive side, Airbnb's high gross profit and revenue growth rates outperform industry standards, indicating strong financial health and growth potential.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.