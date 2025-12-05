In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and its primary competitors in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Airbnb Background

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Airbnb Inc 28.77 8.51 6.36 16.76% $1.62 $3.55 9.73% Royal Caribbean Group 17.45 7.01 4.09 16.35% $2.26 $2.66 5.18% Trip.com Group Ltd 19.40 1.95 6.11 12.56% $23.28 $14.98 15.53% Carnival Corp 13.31 2.84 1.38 16.89% $2.89 $3.77 3.25% Expedia Group Inc 24.89 23.68 2.41 88.27% $1.42 $4.04 8.67% Carnival PLC 12.24 2.61 1.27 16.89% $2.17 $3.05 3.25% Viking Holdings Ltd 31.59 37.47 4.91 95.6% $0.7 $0.94 19.12% H World Group Ltd 28.02 8.64 4.46 12.22% $2.55 $2.9 8.06% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd 13.53 3.90 0.99 22.29% $1.04 $1.38 4.69% MakeMyTrip Ltd 110.06 279.18 8.25 -13.69% $0.05 $0.18 8.7% Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd 28.67 11.28 4.65 13.54% $0.68 $1.15 38.42% Global Business Travel Group Inc 788 2.70 1.49 -4.54% $0.03 $0.4 12.9% Choice Hotels International Inc 10.83 27.14 2.58 290.02% $0.26 $0.24 4.53% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc 76.98 2.62 0.80 1.74% $0.19 $0.33 -0.46% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp 11.98 0.77 0.46 -0.08% $0.08 $0.45 -3.22% Average 84.78 29.41 3.13 40.58% $2.69 $2.61 9.19%

Through a thorough examination of Airbnb, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.77 significantly below the industry average by 0.34x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.51 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.29x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 6.36 , which is 2.03x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.76% that is 23.82% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 Billion , which is 0.6x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With higher gross profit of $3.55 Billion , which indicates 1.36x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.73%, outperforming the industry average of 9.19%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Airbnb against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Airbnb has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Airbnb in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Airbnb's sales more highly. In terms of ROE and EBITDA, Airbnb lags behind its competitors, reflecting lower profitability and operational efficiency. On the positive side, Airbnb's high gross profit and revenue growth rates outperform industry standards, indicating strong financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.