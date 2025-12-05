Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.63 56.25 10.12 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 22.68 9.35 5.78 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 26.94 1.24 0.92 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 190 16.91 7.10 4.03% $0.09 $0.6 12.02% NetApp Inc 20.21 23.30 3.57 31.11% $0.47 $1.23 2.83% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.95 3.13 1.03 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 27.07 8.40 3.81 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 47.93 2.10 0.66 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 16.15 2.51 0.87 1.51% $0.01 $0.03 -14.74% Average 47.24 8.37 2.97 9.09% $0.47 $0.87 4.84%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.63 significantly below the industry average by 0.8x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 56.25 relative to the industry average by 6.72x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.12 , which is 3.41x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% is 30.27% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 75.64x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 55.56x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.94%, outperforming the industry average of 4.84%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within the industry. These metrics highlight Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential in the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.